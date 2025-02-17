LG emphasizes on greater public-private partnership to create new avenues in J&K

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasised the role of public-private partnerships to empower youth by improving infrastructure, providing opportunities and opening up new avenues in diverse sectors in the Union Territory.

“Public-Private Partnerships can provide us an extensive network of skilling and entrepreneurship projects and we can take these facilities to the grassroots levels,” Sinha said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first-edition of Sikh Cricket Premier League here, the lieutenant governor said he strongly believes that socio-economic goals of development and empowerment of youth should be made through public-private partnerships.

“In 2020 I had initiated public-private partnership projects. Even today, we are also creating an enabling policy environment in which youth's concerns can be reflected and redressed in a speedy manner,” he said.

He congratulated the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee for playing a vital role in empowering the Sikh community and preserving its rich heritage through such innovative programs, while fostering a sense of pride and responsibility towards the society and the nation among its youth.

“Today, Jammu Kashmir is working for inclusive growth, which means socio-economic growth of all sections of society. Such initiatives hold the key to equitable growth and socio-economic change. It also promotes the ideals and values of unity, discipline and harmony,” the lieutenant governor said.

“Our youth from the Sikh community represent the very pivot around which socio-economic growth and transformation of the society takes a new shape and to ensure this we are working with dedication for mainstreaming of Sikh youth into the development process,” he added.

Sinha asked the youth to follow the footsteps of their great ancestors and make the entire Sikh community and the nation proud.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted his resolve to develop a robust ecosystem where the Sikh community members, especially the youth have access to opportunities and make meaningful contributions to the society.

"It is not just a sporting event but a cultural and social initiative that reflects the commitment to holistic community development and aims to build a brighter future for the youth of Sikh community in J&K," he said.