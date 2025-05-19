LG grants NOC for allotment of land to redevelop ISBT in Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has granted a no-objection certificate for the allotment of 2.5 acres of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land in Sarai Kale Khan to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), paving the way for redevelopment of the ISBT there, officials said on Monday.

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the key stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Once redeveloped and integrated, Sarai Kale Khan would emerge as one of Delhi's largest multi-modal transit hubs with Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Delhi Metro, Indian Railways and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network -- all converging together and providing lakhs of commuters including inter-state passengers with seamless connectivity and enhanced amenities, LG House officials added.

The no-objection certificate (NOC) to the NCRTC pertains to a land parcel measuring 2.5 acre (10,430 square metres) from the DUSIB for the project, that apart from redevelopment of the ISBT, also entails creating associated passenger infrastructure and amenities.

The request for this land was made by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) on February 2 last year. The land is under the possession of DUSIB and has been confirmed to be free from encroachments, making it available for allotment. DUSIB has also verified that there are no pending court cases or litigations concerning this land, they said.

There are three night shelters existing on the land parcel. According to a May 9, 2023 Supreme Court order, these night shelters cannot be removed without the court's approval.

DUSIB will approach the Supreme Court seeking its permission to shift the night shelters and the inmates to a nearby location. DTIDC has also confirmed that the proposed ISBT redevelopment works would also include creating permanent structures for the night shelters, the officials said. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS