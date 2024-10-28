LG grants prosecution sanction to ACB against five PWD engineers in graft case

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena has given prosecution sanction to the Anti Corruption Branch for an investigation against five engineers of the PWD in a corruption case related to construction work at government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The accused include two assistant engineers, three junior engineers of electrical division of Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government.

"The approval for investigation has been accorded against the engineers related to the FIR filed on May 6 this year. The scam involving works related to Delhi government hospitals was estimated to have caused a loss of Rs 200 crore to the government exchequer," officials said.

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused engineers helped in awarding tenders to companies favoured by them under the guise of emergent work at various Delhi government hospitals -- Lok Nayak, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, GB Pant and Maulana Azad Medical College, they said.

In the inquiry conducted so far, it was found that the payments for them were cleared by the accused engineers using "forged bills", claimed the officials.