LG Gupta calls for promotion of Ladakhi GI tag products to boost youth livelihood

Leh/Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta called for promoting GI tag-based products to encourage youth to adopt them as a livelihood source and to benefit people in remote areas.

Lauding artisans and entrepreneurs from Ladakh for producing high-quality handloom products, Gupta said Ladakhi artisans are far ahead of others, with scope to progress further by using the region’s ancient culture and traditions as growth tools.

"Encourage local products, especially those with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, so that youth adopt them as a source of livelihood, and even people from remote areas benefit from it," Gupta said during the inauguration of the week-long National Handloom Festival in Leh's main market. The festival showcased handloom products by artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), and entrepreneurs from Ladakh.

Several products from Ladakh, such as apricot (Raktsey Karpo), pashmina, Ladakhi wood carving, and sea buckthorn, have obtained the GI tag.

He commended artisans for using modern means to preserve Ladakh’s centuries-old traditions and culture and reiterated the Ladakh administration and central government’s commitment to holistic development of the region.

Emphasising the need to upskill youth, Gupta said products with GI tags can be a major livelihood source for Ladakhi youth. The administration would make efforts to provide tools and machines at subsidised rates.

