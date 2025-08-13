LG Gupta charts roadmap for self-reliant, green Ladakh

Leh, Aug 13 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has laid out an ambitious roadmap to make the Union Territory self-reliant and environmentally sustainable, with a strong focus on expanding polycarbonate greenhouses under the award-winning Ladakh Greenhouse Project.

This flagship initiative, which earned the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration (Innovation State category) in April 2022, is aimed at ensuring round-the-year local vegetable production, especially during Ladakh’s severe winter months, thereby cutting dependency on imports from other states.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, the LG meticulously assessed the progress and implementation of key schemes and projects in various departments, including Industries and Commerce, Handicraft and Handloom, Geology and Mining, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Horticulture, Agriculture, and Transport and Motor Garages.

After receiving a detailed briefing from the officers, the LG directed urgent upgradation of existing pashmina kid pens to achieve zero mortality during harsh winters and called for promoting camel milk as a high-value, health-beneficial product.

He also instructed a comprehensive dog population census followed by targeted sterilisation drives.

Highlighting the economic potential of sea buckthorn, the LG called for commercial plantations along the Indus banks and the adoption of advanced processing and packaging methods for dried apricots to fetch higher returns for growers.

Pushing forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a carbon-neutral Ladakh, he emphasised the installation of all-electric vehicle charging stations at intervals of 30 km to accelerate e-vehicle adoption. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK