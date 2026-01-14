LG Gupta hopeful of positive outcome as MHA calls Ladakh groups for talks

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday expressed hope for a satisfactory outcome of the upcoming talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh representatives, saying dialogue was the best way to address all issues.

The MHA has recently decided to convene a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in January end.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are jointly spearheading an agitation seeking statehood for Ladakh and the extension of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region, and have held several rounds of talks with the HPC in the past.

Last year, the talks hit a deadlock following violence in Leh on September 24 that left four civilians dead and scores of others injured. The violence erupted during a general strike called to press for preponing of talks with the centre slated for October 6.

However, the Ladakh representatives held talks with MHA’s sub-committee on October 22 after the centre ordered judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence and also submitted a detailed document on their demands to the MHA as decided in the meeting.

“Such meetings were held from time to time… the MHA has called a meeting of the committee later this month and I believe the members should understand that whatever is discussed must be within the framework of the Constitution and in the interest of the country,” the Lt Governor told PTI Videos here.

He said the central government has taken special care of Ladakh since 2019 when the region was carved out from Jammu and Kashmir and granted the Union Territory status.

Gupta said the central government has already addressed the issues related to reservation and domicile last year.

On June 3, following a meeting of the HPC on May 27, the home ministry announced new reservation and domicile policies for the Union Territory of Ladakh, reserving 85 per cent jobs for locals and one-third of the total number of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for women. Reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections continues to be 10 per cent.

Under the new rules, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in the UT or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution located in the UT shall be domicile of Ladakh for the purposes of appointment to any post under the UT or under a local or other authority other than cantonment board. PTI SML TAS NB