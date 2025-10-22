LG Gupta stresses need to foster scientific temper among students for 'progressive Ladakh'

Kargil/ Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday emphasised the need to inculcate a scientific temper among students to build a progressive and innovative Ladakh.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 52nd Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RBVP) state-level programme at the tourist facilitation centre at Kargil, he said nurturing curiosity and critical thinking among students was essential for meeting future challenges through knowledge and innovation.

"Developing a scientific temper is the key to a modern, knowledge-based society. The future of Ladakh lies in the hands of these young innovators who will turn challenges into opportunities through science and technology," Gupta said.

The event, organised by the Department of Education, witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from Leh and Kargil, showcasing creative scientific models and innovations.

Commending the students' creativity, the L-G said, "Such platforms encourage young minds to think beyond textbooks and find practical solutions to real-world problems." Highlighting the administration's focus on education, Gupta announced that 350 teachers from Ladakh would soon undergo specialised capacity-building training. "Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation. They must discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication," he said.

The LG also felicitated meritorious students and urged them to "cultivate curiosity, question assumptions, and apply scientific reasoning in daily life".