LG inaugurates DDA's park 'Vaishnavi' at Ashok Vihar-II

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated the DDA's 10 acre park 'Vaishnavi' at Ashok Vihar-II area in the national capital, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said the foundation stone of the park was laid in December last year.

"Today, a beautiful park 'Vaishnavi' of the DDA has been inaugurated. Its foundation stone was laid in December last year and I am happy to inaugurate it. It has been built at a cost of around Rs 5.5 crore in 10 acres," said Saxena.

"When I first came here, it was a very filthy area and it was difficult to even stand here. But today this beautiful park has been built by the DDA and I am sure that local people will use it, enjoy it and also maintain it," he added.

Making a park is one thing, but it is the responsibility of the local people to maintain it. The DDA will do it, but if local people will do it then definitely this park will always be maintained, said Saxena.

The DDA is doing this type of work at various places in the city. Many new parks have been built and more are being built, he added. PTI NIT AS AS