LG interacts with IRMS officer trainees in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday interacted with Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Officer Trainees here, asking them to focus on developing tech-inspired railway infrastructure for developed India.

The IRMS Officer Trainees are on their visit to the UT as a part of ‘Bharat Darshan’.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to the Officer Trainees and encouraged them to look into fresh challenges and promising opportunities.

“Keep national interest paramount. Every file, every decision, and every order you make must have the ultimate objective of serving the nation and building a developed India,” Sinha said.

He said Indian Railways transcends tracks and Infrastructure and it pulses as the very circulatory system of India's aspirations.

“This vast network drives economic expansion, weaves social cohesion, and binds our nation as one. From formidable mountain heights to remote rural habitation, Indian Railways threads together industry and marketplace while energizing the everyday lives of millions,” he said.

The Lt Governor emphasised the need for harnessing the wealth of operational, passenger, and freight data through scientific analysis to transform service delivery.

“This tech and intelligence-driven approach will sharpen demand forecasting, help in optimizing resource allocation, help in reducing accident risks, and strengthen infrastructure. Smart technology holds the key to reimagining Indian Railways as a sleek, passenger-first mobility powerhouse for 21st Century,” Sinha said.

He said Indian Railways is evolving to be swifter, safer and more dependable, with emphasis placed on enhanced operations and optimal resource deployment.

The LG also spoke on the crucial role of reforms and technology in the freight sector.

“Dedicated freight corridors, modern logistics terminals, and integrated digital platforms can make freight transport faster, cheaper, and more competitive. It will reduce the cost for industries and give impetus to the Indian economy,” he said.

He highlighted that developing a multimodal logistics network by linking rail with road and other modes of transport is the need of the future. PTI TAS TAS NB NB