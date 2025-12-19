LG invites people to visit Ladakh, reaffirms commitment to cultural unity

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday invited people from across the country to visit the Union Territory and experience its natural beauty, resilient communities and rich cultural heritage, while reaffirming the administration’s commitment to cultural unity and inclusive development.

Gupta made the remarks after inaugurating the three-day “Mahotsav – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, aimed at celebrating the region’s cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit and collective identity.

The third edition of the Mahotsav serves as a vibrant platform rooted in the ideals of ''swadeshi'', self-reliance and cultural heritage, bringing together artisans, performers, entrepreneurs and community groups to showcase local products, traditional knowledge, handicrafts, folk arts and innovation from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

“We extend an invitation to citizens across the country to visit Ladakh and experience its natural beauty, resilient communities, rich culture and innovative development initiatives,” the lieutenant governor said while addressing the gathering.

He expressed confidence that the Mahotsav would further strengthen cultural unity and advance the vision of a self-reliant India, adding that it provides a common platform for promoting local heritage, youth talent and entrepreneurship while fostering social harmony.

Highlighting the significance of the 2025 edition, Gupta said this is the first time the Mahotsav is being organised as a three-day event, with each day dedicated to Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu, respectively, offering an opportunity to understand the region’s diversity and strengthen people-to-people ties.

He said the central theme of this year’s Mahotsav is “Panch Parivartan”, encompassing self-awareness, citizen duty, environmental protection, social harmony and family values, which together form the foundation of holistic and sustainable development.

The lieutenant governor said the Union Territory is receiving special focus from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an unprecedented commitment to people-centric and transformative development. PTI AB MNK MNK