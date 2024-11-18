LG launches anti-smog misting system in Dwarka amid sever air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday launched an anti-smog misting system in Dwarka in order to combat the severe air pollution in the national capital, the DDA said.

The project represents Delhi's first static anti-smog drive, underscoring the Delhi Development Authority's commitment to implementing cutting-edge environmental solutions, it said.

A strategically chosen 550-metre stretch along road number 224, extending from the junction of road number 201-224 to Sector 6 Marg, has been designated for this pilot initiative. The installation features 14 existing electric poles, each outfitted with 30 misting nozzles positioned at a height of three metres. This comprehensive setup is designed to maximise pollutant reduction and enhance air quality in the area, it said.

Supporting the misting operations, four large water tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres, have been installed, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

These tanks supply RO-treated water to ensure the effectiveness and purity of the mist generated. Additionally, the system incorporates sustainable practices by utilising the resulting waste water for roadside plantation efforts, thereby contributing to the region's greenery and environmental health, it said.

"There is no doubt that pollution is increasing alarmingly in Delhi and people are struggling. The DDA has done a successful experiment with the anti-smog mist system here (in Dwarka) in an area of 550 metres. It has been installed on the electric poles, and it spreads mist in the air which catches the smog...," Saxena said.

To evaluate the efficacy of this anti-smog system, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has been requested to conduct an in-depth study to assess the impact of the misting technology on ambient air quality, providing valuable data to inform future environmental strategies and expansions across Delhi, the statement said.

"In light of the severe air quality index readings in Delhi, it is crucial that we adopt innovative and sustainable measures to protect the health and well-being of our residents. This anti-smog misting system is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to mitigate pollution and create a healthier living environment for all," Saxena said during the inauguration ceremony.

The LG said that the project is being implemented in the DDA-controlled Dwarka area of the city and if it proves to be effective, he would advise the Delhi government to adopt it for the entire city. PTI NIT IJT