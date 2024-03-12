LG lays foundation stone of PoJk Bhawan in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Bhawan for Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in Jammu city and said the government of India and the J&K administration is sensitive to the needs and demands of the displaced families.

He said that PoJK Bhawan is the testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to provide dignity and rights to displaced persons, who were deprived of their rights and suffered atrocities for decades.

The PoJK Bhawan will be constructed in 40 Kanal, 17 Marla in the honour of the martyrs, Sinha said.

It will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase the rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meeting and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons, he added.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades.

“Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them,” he added.

Today, the displaced persons can not only cast their vote, contest an election but also fulfill their aspirations of receiving professional education and government jobs, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the resolve of the government, under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, for the socio-economic and political empowerment of displaced families.

“The Government of India and the J&K Administration is sensitive to the needs and demands of the displaced families. We are committed to provide land title and ownership rights to displaced persons,” he said.

He also called upon the community members to avail the benefits of the special camps being organised by the government. PTI AB AS A AS