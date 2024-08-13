LG leads Tiranga Yatra in Delhi, appoints Olympic medallist as NDMC brand ambassador

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in the city with 5,000 students of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools.

Saxena also felicitated Aman Sehrawat who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympic 2024 and appointed him as NDMC Brand Ambassador, according to a statement. The LG said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aims to unify the nation and remember the freedom struggle of the country by instilling patriotism in the hearts of citizens.

"The freedom we received from British rule came to us at a huge cost. Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters is our duty," the official release quoted Saxena as saying.

The NDMC school students in the 'Tiranga Yatra', held annually ahead of the Independence Day, along with the dignitaries covered the route of A Block, Inner circle of Delhi's Connaught Place. Around 5,000 school students, teachers, parents, other individuals and NDMC officials and officers joined the yatra, an official said. Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Chief Secretary and NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar, Vice- Chairman, Satish Upadhyay also participated in Tiranga Yatra along with council members - Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vaishkha Shailani and other senior officials of the agency.

The Tiranga Yatra is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Indian government launched in 2022 to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. PTI MHS RPA