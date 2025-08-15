LG Manoj Sinha asks people of J-K to take pledge to foil efforts of terrorists

Srinagar, Aug 14(PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take a pledge to foil the efforts of terrorists, and dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism to make the Union Territory terror-free.

He also said India has drawn a new red line and any act of terror will be considered as an act of war and the enemy will be given a befitting response.

In his greetings to the people of J-K on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, the Lt Governor also offered his gratitude to the armed forces, the CAPFs and J-K Police, saying their eternal vigil and protection of every citizen under challenging circumstances has ushered in peace, and enabled all to work towards future progress, prosperity and inclusive development.

"I also thank our armed forces, our brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies and every personnel involved in 'Operation Sindoor' for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Sinha said the Independence Day is also a day to salute the valiant soldiers of Army, CRPF and J-K Police for successful 'Operation Mahadev' and send them good wishes for their dedication in the service of the nation.

"India has drawn a new red line. Any act of terror will be considered as an act of war and we will give the enemy a befitting response. On this day, let us also take a pledge to foil the efforts of terrorists, dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism to make Jammu Kashmir terror-free," he added.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters and founding fathers of the nation, the LG also remembered the martyrs.

"The remembrance of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts. Their sacrifices have left a lasting impression that transcends time and will always inspire us. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22," he said.

Referring to the Kishtwar cloudburst, Sinha said his heart also goes out to the families affected by the tragedy.

"I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. We are working with the whole of government approach to bring the situation under control and provide all the necessary assistance to the affected families," he said. PTI SSB MNK MNK