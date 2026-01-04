LG Manoj Sinha flags off educational tour for youths in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off a 10-day educational, cultural exchange and communal harmony tour of youths from here, an official spokesperson said.

The LG interacted with the team of 25 youths from various districts of South Kashmir and extended his best wishes to them.

During the 10-day tour, the students and emerging youth leaders will visit various parts of the country, including Chandigarh, Haryana and Shimla, the spokesperson said.

Strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the tour is aimed at promoting national integration, cultural exchange, experiential learning and providing the youths with first-hand exposure to India's diverse heritage and rapid developmental progress, he said.