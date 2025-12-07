LG Manoj Sinha hails 22 BRO projects as major boost to J-K’s security, development

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the latter inaugurated 22 strategically vital projects in the Union Territory.

The 22 projects were among 125 projects completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in different parts of the country. The defence minister inaugurated the projects during his visit to the Leh district of Ladakh.

Sinha, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the event through virtual mode.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Director General of BRO Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, other senior officials and BRO personnel also attended the event.

The inaugurated projects, spread across J-K, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram, include 28 roads, 93 bridges and Shayok tunnel on Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road in Ladakh.

"These national security infrastructure projects in most complex terrains under BEACON and SAMPARK will boost military mobility by ensuring year-round access to remote areas, enhance our brave forces' readiness for quick response and make notable contributions to local development", the LG Sinha said in a statement here.