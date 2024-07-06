LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Koshur Raag's musical harmony event in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon people to celebrate diversity in art, culture and literary fields, saying it is the source of India's greatness.

Sinha inaugurated the Musical Harmony event organised by Koshur Raag, in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

In his address, the Lt Governor called upon the people to celebrate diversity in art, culture and literary field, which is the source of India's greatness.

"Art and culture connect and inspire the society. It should be seen as a thread connecting the past with the future," he said.

Sinha impressed upon the artists to affirm and promote the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. It should be our resolve to make the priceless artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir prosperous and elevate it to the global stage, he said.

He commended the Koshur Raag for its endeavours to promote Kashmiri cultural heritage through music and other art forms.

"India's culture is rich and diverse and always guided the society to embrace and celebrate cultural roots to fulfil their dreams and aspirations", the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, Sinha felicitated the artists for making significant contributions in their respective fields.

He also highlighted the important role of the artists in spreading the message of unity, harmony and peace in the society.

The musical evening witnessed soulful performances by maestros like Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori, Munir Ahmad Mir, Sunayana Kachroo and other legendary and young artists from Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB HIG HIG