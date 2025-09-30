LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is going on smoothly, with more than 1.35 lakh devotees having paid obeisance at the temple during this Navratri.

“Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami. Offered prayers at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple today for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all citizens,” Lieutenant Governor Sinha said on X.

On day nine of the auspicious festival of Navratri this year, devotees of Maa Durga worshipped Maa Mahagauri on Tuesday.

Navratri, being observed from September 22 to October 1, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and holds a special significance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which records one of its highest pilgrim footfalls during this period.

Officials said the yatra is going on smoothly with more than 1.35 lakh devotees having paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Amid chants of "Jai Mata Di", devotion, and bhajans echoing through Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi, and along the route, devotees continue to arrive in the town from across the country and abroad to seek the deity’s blessings.

Katra, the twin routes, and the Bhawan — housing the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi — dazzling with lights and flower-decked decorations, resonate with spiritual fervour and traditional gaiety during Navratri amid multi-tier security.

A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams is in place throughout the festival, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine resumed on September 17 after being suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rains on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others.