LG meets flood-hit people in 3 districts of Jammu region, reviews restoration work on J-K highway

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the flood-affected districts in the Jammu region and reviewed the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur.

He assured the affected families that the Union government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration were committed to the well-being of people affected by the recent natural calamities in the Union territory.

Sinha visited flood-affected areas in Jammu city's Rajiv Colony, Udhampur district's Jakhani and Thard, and Samba district's Keso Manhasan and Vijaypur during his day-long tour.

Jammu city was badly hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains on August 26, resulting in extensive damage to residential areas in Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar.

During his visit to Rajiv Colony, where a health camp was being organised for flood-affected families, Sinha interacted with the people and heard their concerns.

The municipal corporation and district administration are clearing debris in Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar with the deployment of manpower and heavy machinery, an official said.

Efforts are underway to restore services and bring normalcy to the lives of displaced residents, the official added, mentioning that most areas have already been cleared.

The L-G also visited Thard Village in Udhampur and reviewed the ongoing restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

He was briefed by NHAI Regional Officer, J&K, R S Yadav, about the deployment of manpower and machinery for the speedy restoration of the highway. It was informed that the team is working round the clock and one lane is expected to open to traffic soon, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Earlier, Sinha visited a health camp organised at the Gujjar Bakerwal Hostel in Jakhani, Udhampur, and inspected the healthcare facilities available for flood-affected families.

He also visited the health camp at Keso Manhasan.

The L-G lauded the quick response by the Army, CAPFs, NDRF, and district administration during the incessant rains, which helped save many lives. PTI AB NSD NSD