LG never ordered stopping of funds to DCPCR, Delhi HC told

New Delhi: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Friday told the high court that he has not passed any order to withhold allocation of funds to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of government funds.

The submission was made by the counsel representing the LG before Justice Subramonium Prasad who was hearing a petition by the DCPCR challenging an order to withhold funds from it pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of government funds.

The LG's counsel further said the 'so-called' press release annexed with the petition was never issued by the LG.

"On instructions I am stating that no order was ever passed by the LG stopping the funding. This so-called press release is never issued by the LG. This is quite serious," he submitted.

Justice Prasad asked the counsel for the LG to file an affidavit in this regard within four days and listed the matter for further hearing on January 25.

The high court observed that certain portions of the press note give a "political colour".

The judge had earlier also remarked, "I would have said 'audit, go ahead'. (But page) 154 takes a political colour. That's where my problem begins... The usual foundation and motive problem (is there)." The portion in question noted DCPCR's former chairperson Anurag Kundu and six members were politically affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counsel for the LG had said action was taken on the recommendation of other state authorities.

Last year, Lieutenant Governor Saxena approved a Women and Child Development (WCD) Department's proposal to institute an inquiry and ordered a special audit over the alleged misuse of government funds by DCPCR.

It was stated that V K Saxena had also directed that no further request for allocation of funds by DCPCR be entertained before the completion of the inquiry and special audit.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, had told the high court that allocation of funds to the child rights body has come to a grinding halt.

The DCPCR has said in its petition that such a setback paralyses a statutorily protected and independent institution, putting at risk emergency response systems for children facing violence, child labour, and begging.

The plea said any attempt to withhold or reduce the funds to DCPCR is a violation of its autonomy and a threat to its survival.

It also said the statutory mechanism, which provides for audit by the CAG, has been sought to be diluted and there was an attempt to weaken this mechanism through a "frontal assault".

"(The LG's action) subjects petitioner no.1 and its members, to extraneous inquiry and 'special audit', which is not within the scheme of the Commission of the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. The said Act contemplates audit by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)," the plea said.

The petition said subjecting DCPCR to any other auditor was illegal and demeaned the office of the CAG.

It added that the proposal of the WCD Department, based on which the LG approved the action, was "replete with legal errors as well as malice".

"The same has been initiated only after Petitioner No.1 moved against the school run by respondent no.4 (Kuldeep Chahal) who is a political person associated in a leadership capacity with the party in dispensation at Centre that advises respondent no.1 (LG)," it said.

"The outcome of the investigation is predetermined and biased, regardless of the evidence or arguments presented. This violates the principle of fairness and impartiality that should guide any inquiry. A foregone conclusion undermines the credibility and legitimacy of the inquiry and its findings, and respondent no.1's inquiry has a foregone conclusion as it seeks also to comment upon the political affiliation of the members, and it is clear which way is the inquiry going," the plea stated.

The petition asserted that Anurag Kundu has never held a position in any political party.

The LG's decision to carry out an "illegal audit" is also based on extraneous considerations such as the spouses of the members of the Commission and their professions or professional past, it said.