LG nod to ACB to probe graft allegations against Delhi govt hospital doctor

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe graft allegations against a doctor of the Delhi government-run Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, officials said on Monday.

Saxena has also accorded sanction for prosecution of a Delhi Police head constable in a case of embezzlement of government fund to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore, they said.

The doctor has been accused of accepting bribes of Rs 2 lakh each in lieu of awarding tenders for security at two different government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said.

The Lt Governor has approved the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) for according prior permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 to the ACB to hold a probe against Dr Dinkar Kumar, a microbiologist engaged on contractual basis, the official said.

Saxena said he was of the view that it is in the interest of justice to investigate the allegations made against the doctor and directed the DOV to submit the status report on his termination of engagement within a month, the official added.

The ACB in October had requested DOV for approval under Section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act, for carrying out investigation against Kumar, on the basis of a complaint dated January 17, 2022, alleging that the doctor had taken Rs 2 lakh in 2021 as bribe in lieu of awarding a tender for Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital's security.

It was further alleged that Kumar had earlier got Rs 2 lakh through one of his friends for giving the tender of security at Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, the statement said.

In the policeman's case, Saxena approved the proposal of the Home Department to prosecute Head Constable Vijay Pal who, along with 10 other policemen, is accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

The 10 police personnel are facing criminal proceedings in a court after being charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee for their personal use, the official said.

"The LG noted that on careful scrutiny of evidence on record he was of the considered view that prima facie, a case is made out against the accused police official - Vijay Pal -- for grant of sanction under Section 197 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to prosecute him for the offences mentioned in the FIR," the official said.

When the LG had granted sanction for prosecution of 10 other police officials in October this year, he was informed that all of them were posted in the Outer District at the time of committing the offences while Vijay Pal was with the Traffic Wing.

The request for prosecution sanction was made on October 30. PTI SLB RHL