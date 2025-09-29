LG notifies 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi as 'specified category' institutions

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has notified the establishment of 75 CM SHRI Schools as "specified category" institutions under the Right to Education Act, the Directorate of Education said in a notification issued on Friday.

These schools, to function under the Directorate of Education, will be developed as specialised institutions aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

The schools are aimed at providing skill-based, competency-driven education and preparing students for global standards, the government in a statement said.

They will focus on futuristic learning through AI-powered personalised hubs, digital integration, experiential pedagogy and a flexible assessment system with reduced exam stress.

The schools will begin either from the nursery level or from class 6, with admissions from class 6 onwards based on an aptitude test to identify talented students, it stated.

The proposal to establish the CM SHRI Schools was vetted by the Law, Planning and Finance departments and approved by the Delhi Cabinet in May this year before being sent to the LG, the statement read.

"In pursuance of provisions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby notifies the establishment of 75 CM SHRI Schools as 'specified category' schools under the Directorate of Education.

These CM SHRI Schools shall possess a distinct character in terms of mission, objective and education model," the notification added. PTI SHB SMV VN VN