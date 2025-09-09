LG, Omar pay tribute to soldiers killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to the two soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district.

Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu were killed in the gunfight with terrorists on Monday.

The CM visited the Srinagar-based headquarters of the Army's Chinar Corps at Badami Bagh Cantonment here and laid a floral wreath on the coffins as a tribute to the fallen soldiers.

"The chief minister today paid solemn tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of the two brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kulgam. He observed that their exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude," the CM's office said on X.

Abdullah affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the families of martyrs and their continued support in all circumstances, a spokesman added.

Lt Governor Sinha said the valour and indomitable spirit of the two soldiers will always be remembered.

"The LG paid tributes to the brave army personnel Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam," an official spokesman said.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour," the LG said in a statement.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, two soldiers were killed, while an Army Major was injured.