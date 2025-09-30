LG orders dismissal of DDA official on corruption charges in land allocation matter

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the dismissal of an assistant section officer of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for alleged corruption in land allotment in Safdarjung Enclave area, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, this is the third dismissal in the same matter in which the Land and Building Department of Delhi government had recommended an investigation to DDA almost 40 years ago.

"In yet another indication that corruption will not be tolerated and another strong signal to erring DDA employees, Delhi lieutenant governor has imposed a penalty of dismissal. He has also asked DDA to relook and review the punishment given to another employee, in the matter," the officials added.

As per the charges, "the dismissed official along with his colleagues had allotted land worth crores of rupees in South Delhi's posh Safdarjung Enclave, on the basis of forged documents, in connivance with the beneficiary," they said.

Officials said the dismissed employee of DDA "failed to examine the case diligently despite the fact that this case was being processed after 40 years of receipt of alleged recommendation letter from Land and Building Department." This indicated connivance with outsiders with ulterior motive and malafide intentions of the staff dealing with the case, they said.