LG orders removal of secretary over poor upkeep of Yamuna Sports Complex

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the removal of DDA's Yamuna Sports Complex's secretary over the alleged "appalling state of affairs" in the maintenance of the stadium, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

Saxena recently visited the sports complex in east Delhi, and asked for a complete makeover of this iconic site within the next two months, they said.

"Dismayed at the appalling state of affairs as far as maintenance and upkeep was concerned, Saxena has directed that the officials in charge of the sports complex be immediately removed," the officials said.

Saxena underlined the "apathy and neglect" towards maintenance of the stadium, which once hosted events of archery and table tennis in the Commonwealth Games 2010.

The LG directed to not only restore the complex to its earlier glory but also ensure that it develops into a top-of-the-class sporting arena for sportspersons and also a self-sustaining recreational destination for the people of east Delhi, the officials stated.

Saxena asked for an unused building just at the gate of the complex to be immediately developed and repurposed as a clubhouse, where members from the neighbouring localities could avail of facilities like open-air dining, restaurant and recreation, they said.

On an open unused space spread over about two acres of land along the boundary of the complex, the LG ordered for facilities of tentage and banquet to be developed so that the people living in the crowded east Delhi localities get the facility of a designated open space for organising community functions, they said. This portion of the complex separated from the sporting facilities will be accessible to users from outside, without disturbing the sporting activities in the complex.

While these two facilities will provide much-needed recreational space to the people of the area, it would also provide funds for the upkeep, maintenance and upgradation of the sports complex. The LG asked for these two projects to be completed within the next two months, the officials said.

Saxena also directed the accompanying officials of DDA to provide the complex with world-class sporting equipment and facilities that can be used by top athletes, especially in the archery discipline.

He emphasised the need to evolve a conducive environment for international world-level sportspersons training in the complex, they added. PTI NIT HIG