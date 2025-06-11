LG orders reshuffle in J&K administration, deputy commissioners and heads of depts transferred

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday ordered a reshuffle in his administration, shifting four deputy commissioners and heads of various departments.

Deputy commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam, Ramban, and Kishtwar were among 24 officers who were transferred by the LG. Amongn them, 20 were IAS officers and four were Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Budgam, replacing Akshay Labroo who has been sent to Srinagar.

Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, was transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J-K, while Mohammad Alyas Khan, a JKAS officer who was additional secretary in the LG's Secretariat, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Ramban.

JKAS officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Kishtwar.

Anil Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, Social Welfare Department. He will also hold the charge of administrative secretary, Mining Department, in addition to his own duties relieving Vikramjit Singh of the additional charge.

Saurabh Bhagat, commissioner/secretary, Science and Technology Department, holding additional charge of the post of administrative secretary, Information Technology Department, was transferred and posted as commissioner/secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Bhagat replaced Zubair Ahmad who has been transferred and posted as commissioner/secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as secretary, Science and Technology Department. He shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary, Civil Aviation Department.

Niraj Kumar, administrative secretary, Transport Department, was transferred and posted as administrative secretary, Public Grievances Department, while Piyush Singla was posted as secretary, Information Technology Department.

Naveen S L was posted as secretary, Transport Department, while Nazim Zai Khan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, was transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, replacing Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, who was transferred and posted as commissioner of enquires, J&K.

Owais Ahmed, commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, was transferred and posted as director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, replacing Abdul Rashid War who shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Gurpal Singh, has been posted as director, Social Welfare, Jammu, while Faz Lul Haseeb, Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Haseeb shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rupesh Kumar, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, while Shahzad Alam, Director, Employment, J&K, holding additional charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Mission YUVA, shall also hold the charge of Director, Skill Development, J&K in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shreya Singhal, was posted as Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, and shall also hold the charge of CEO, JKERA, in addition to her own duties, while Ananth Dwivedi was posted as CEO, State Health Agency, J&K. He shall also hold the charge of Mission Director, Ayush Bharat Digital Health Mission, J&K.

Mahima Madan was posted as CEO, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA). She shall also hold the charge of Additional Secretary, Resident Commission, New Delhi.

Roshan Lal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, while Vivek Phonsa, was posted as Additional Secretary, Home Department.