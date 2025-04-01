LG pays obeisance at Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The governor prayed for peace and prosperity in the union territory, officials said.

Around one lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the start of the Chaitra Navratri, according to officials from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

In view of the heavy rush of pilgrims, tight security arrangements, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones, have been deployed at the base camp of the bhawan and along the route to avert any untoward incidents.