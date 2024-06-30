LG pays tributes to five soldiers at wreath-laying ceremony in Ladakh

Leh, Jun 30 (PTI) Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra on Sunday joined senior army officers and soldiers to pay tributes to five army personnel who lost their lives in an accident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed early Saturday when their Russian-origin T-72 tank was swept away following flash floods in the Shyok river in eastern Ladakh.

A wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to the bravehearts was held at the 14 Corps headquarters here on Sunday, which was attended by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt General Rashim Bali among others, officials said.

LG Mishra also laid wreath on their mortal remains during the sombre wreath-laying parade and paid tributes to them, the officials said.

The mortal remains of the soldiers are being taken by a special Indian Air Force flight to their villages for their last rites, they said.