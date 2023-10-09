LG reviews arrangements ahead of President's J-K visit

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements ahead of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor appraised the preparations for the convocation of the University of Kashmir to be graced by the President, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said Sinha also reviewed the security arrangements and directed for implementation of a meticulous traffic plan in view of the President's visit.

The meeting was attended by Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The President is scheduled to visit Kashmir on Wednesday to preside over the convocation of Kashmir University. PTI MIJ CK