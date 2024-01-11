LG reviews security scenario, development programmes in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level official meeting on Thursday and reviewed the security scenario in Jammu region while laying emphasis on comprehensive strategy to deal with drug menace.

Advertisment

He also discussed various issues concerning development in Jammu division and directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all the border villages.

The lieutenant governor chaired a meeting with the senior officers, including the deputy commissioners and senior superintendent of police (SSPs), and discussed various issues concerning development and security in Jammu division, an official spokesman said.

A comprehensive review of the security scenario in the entire Jammu province was taken up at the meeting, with focus on measures being taken to deal with twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, sources said.

Advertisment

Rajouri and Poonch districts, which were peaceful in the past, have witnessed targeted attacks by the terrorists on the army and civilians, they said.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by the terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch during 2023. However, the security forces have eliminated more than 30 terrorists in the two districts last year both on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to review the security situation and development works in Jammu during his day-long visit here on January 9. However, the visit was deferred due to inclement weather conditions.

Advertisment

Shah had, however, reviewed the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Rajouri and Poonch districts, in a meeting held at New Delhi earlier on January 2. The lieutenant governor emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hotspots and cross border smuggling, the spokesman said.

He also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the district administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and promotion of tourism, he added.

The lieutenant governor directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all the border villages and to connect the youth of all panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of block diwas, thana diwas and other Jan Abhiyan programmes. "Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels," the lieutenant governor said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor's Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) R K Goyal and other senior police officers. PTI AB AS AS