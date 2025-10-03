LG reviews security situation in Ladakh; schools up to class 8 reopen after 9-days closure

Leh, Oct 3 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Union territory as all schools up to class 8 reopened in violence-hit Leh after nine-days closure, officials said.

Barring prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons and suspension of mobile internet services, most of the restrictions have gradually been lifted in the town following improvement in the overall situation, the officials said.

"Lt Governor chaired a high-level security review meeting today (Friday) to assess the prevailing law and order and overall security scenario in the Union Territory," his office said in a post on X.

The officials said Gupta convened the meeting in Leh shortly after his return from Jammu where he had gone on previous day to attend a religious event.

The curfew was imposed in Leh town on September 24 following widespread violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured. It was first relaxed for two hours each in two different areas on September 27 followed by two-hour relaxation on September 29 evening after the cremation of the slain persons.

The curfew was relaxed for seven hours from 10 am on September 30 and further extended by one more hour on October 1. The situation remained by and large peaceful, prompting the authorities to further extend the relaxation period for the whole day.

However, the mobile internet services in the entire district continue to remain suspended, while prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in the entire Ladakh.

Officials said 26 of more than 50 people detained in the aftermath of the violence have been granted bail and released on Thursday.

The lawyers associated with Kargil Bar Association stayed away from all judicial work for the third day on Friday in solidarity with the people of Leh, especially the families which lost their members in the September 24 violence. The strike will continue till October 6.

In response to an order issued by district magistrate Leh, the officials said all government and private schools up to class 8 reopened this morning in the entire district after remaining closed since September 24. PTI TAS ZMN