LG Saxena accuses Delhi government of negligence; AAP hits back

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday accused the AAP government of negligence and mismanagement following his visit to several parts of south Delhi.

AAP said that the LG should fulfil its primary responsibility for the law and order situation in the national capital.

According to an official statement issued by the LG office, Saxena inspected the localities of Rangpuri, Aya Nagar and Jaunapur in south Delhi.

Sharing pictures and a video on X, Saxena condemned the poor situation, calling it an "unforgivable" failure of the local government. "The mess of electric wires hanging dangerously, women holding pipes for water, and heaps of garbage everywhere is a horrific example of government failure," Saxena wrote in Hindi on X.

Hitting back at the LG, the ruling AAP asked him to stop posing for photos at ongoing project sites across the city.

Delhi has been turned into the "gangsters’ capital", it is high time that the LG should take responsibility for ensuring a law and order situation instead of meddling in the elected government's work, AAP said in a statement. "The LG owes an explanation to the people of Delhi: How many police stations has he visited? How many times has he summoned the police commissioner for an inquiry?" the party asked, seeking to know what steps he has taken to ensure the safety of the residents.

Continuing his attacks on the AAP dispensation, Saxena further alleged that the current state of affairs is the result of over a decade of "negligence" by the AAP government.

"If the government had worked honestly for even two years during the last 10 years, such a plight would not have happened," he claimed. Saxena claimed that his previous warnings to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address the problems of the Antyodaya (marginalised) community had been ignored.

"I had repeatedly warned the former CM of the government to resolve the problems of the Antyodaya (marginalised) community, but he did not pay any attention," he said. According to the statement, Saxena further urged the attention of the present Chief Minister Atishi to resolve the issues. The officials concerned were advised by the LG to improve the situation as soon as possible, it added. PTI MHS BUN HIG