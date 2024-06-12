LG Saxena asks Delhi Police chief to ensure vigil along Munak Canal to prevent water theft

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the city police chief on Wednesday to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak Canal to prevent the theft of water, as the national capital grapples with a water crisis.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Water Minister Atishi requested the LG to deploy an assistant commissioner of police-level officer to patrol the stretch of the Munak Canal in Delhi to ensure that no illegal water-filling activity takes place.

"It has been widely reported in media and also mentioned in the related case pending in Hon'ble Supreme Court that tanker mafia has become active in the midst of water crisis in Delhi. It has also been brought to knowledge that these tankers are making illegal theft of water from Munak Canal carrying water from the state of Haryana into Delhi," a communication from the LG Secretariat said.

This canal enters Delhi near Bawana where tankers have been reported to be lifting water from the canal and selling it illegally, it said.

People in Delhi are suffering due to water scarcity, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday as it pulled up the city's AAP government over water wastage and tanker mafia, and sought to know what steps it has taken to ease the recurring problem.

The apex court also said it would ask the city police to take action against the tanker mafia if the government cannot deal with them.

If the same water can be transported using tankers, why can't it be supplied through pipelines, the court said.

"Hon'ble Lt. Governor has desired that strict vigil/monitoring should be ensured along this canal to prevent from any further theft of water by tanker mafia and also catch hold of such persons who have been involved in such illegal activities in the past and take necessary legal action against such mafia elements," the LG Secretariat communication said.

"A compliance report in this regard may be furnished within a week to this Secretariat for perusal of Hon'ble Lt. Governor," it added.