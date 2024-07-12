LG Saxena distributes letters of promotion, other benefits to over 9,600 NDMC employees

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena distributed on Friday letters of promotion and other financial benefits to more than 9,600 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees pending for 10-15 years, officials said.

In the last week of June, Saxena directed the NDMC to complete the process of promotion and financial benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme of 3,178 employees within 15 days.

He had also directed to resolve the pending service-related matters of 9,562 employees in various divisions within the next 100 days under the "Prime Minister's 100 Days Action Plan".

The LG congratulated the NDMC for expeditiously resolving the pending cases of promotion and other financial issues, saying this would come as a big boost for the entire workforce and further motivate them.

"I want to congratulate NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar and his whole team because this task was not that easy... NDMC has an efficient and dedicated team of about 12,000 employees, of which about 90 per cent are field workers who are ready to serve this area 24 hours a day and seven days a week in various shifts day and night. We have all seen this in G20," Saxena said.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj appreciated NDMC's efforts during the G20 held last year in the national capital and congratulated all the beneficiaries and their families.

LG Saxena also asked NDMC officials to deck up Delhi for the upcoming World Heritage Conference, to be attended by 142 countries, later this month on July 21. PTI MHS IJT IJT