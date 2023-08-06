LG Saxena grants sanction to prosecute 6 people in case related to northeast Delhi riots

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute six people accused in a case related to the death of a man due to gunshot injury during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The victim, 25-year-old Shahid alias Allah Mehar, a resident of New Mustafabad, was killed on February 24.

During the investigation of the case, it has emerged that a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill which led to the riots in the North-East district of Delhi, the officials said.

The FIR in the case was lodged on March 1, 2020, at the Dayal Pur police station against Mohd Firoz, Chand Mohd, Rais Khan, Md Junaid, Irshad and Akil Ahmed for the commission of offences punishable under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, the six accused disclosed that they were involved in the riots. They had forcefully entered the building of Saptarishi Ispat and Alloys Pvt Ltd and looted the office of the firm with other rioters.

The victim was shot on the roof of the office.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch which examined the witnesses and analysed the evidence collected, including the viral video on social media of a TV Channel.

The Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1)of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.