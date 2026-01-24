LG Saxena hosts 'At Home' ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Cabinet colleagues and people from different walks of life, including Paralympians, top armed forces officers, students and Padma awardees, on Saturday attended the traditional 'At Home' hosted at Lok Niwas ahead of the Republic Day.

The function, hosted by Lt Governor VK Saxena and his spouse Sangita Saxena, was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, representatives of foreign missions, vice chancellors of universities, doctors, lawyers, freedom fighters, students and specially abled persons among others, said a Lok Niwas statement.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Niwas hosted a function to celebrate the Statehood Day of Uttar Pradesh in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The LG, in a post on X, said Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, culture and traditions, has been a reflection of the country's heritage and progress.

"The people of UP in Delhi add immense strength and vitality to the capital, enriching its diversity and contributing to its development. With the unwavering spirit and dedication of its people, I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to play a pivotal role in the nation's journey towards ViksitBharat@2047," he said.

The event was attended by UP Minister Sunil Sharma, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and people from the state. PTI VIT MNK MNK