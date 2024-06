New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday hosted a lunch for the seven elected BJP Lok Sabha MPs at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The lunch was organised by the LG to congratulate the newly-elected parliamentarians from the city, said a Raj Niwas official.

The BJP registered a clean sweep in Delhi in the May 25 Lok Sabha elections, third time in a row, winning all the seven seats by defeating AAP-Congress alliance candidates. PTI VIT RPA