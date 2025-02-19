LG Saxena invites BJP's Rekha Gupta to form government in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has invited the BJP's CM-designate Rekha Gupta to form a new government after she staked claim for it.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

She later met Saxena staked claim to form government in the national capital.

The official X account of the Delhi LG later said, "Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Rekha Gupta called on LG, V K Saxena at Raj Niwas and staked her claim to form the new Government of NCT of Delhi." "The LG accepted the claim and invited her to form the new government, it added.

A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councillor, Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

The new BJP government, led by Gupta, will be sworn in at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, Gupta is going to be the only incumbent woman chief minister in any BJP-ruled state. PTI MHS NSD NSD