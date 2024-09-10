LG Saxena lays foundation stone of 47 developmental projects in north Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 47 developmental projects worth around Rs 45 crore in 29 villages of northern part of the city under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), a DDA statement said.

Last week, Saxena inaugurated 22 developmental projects in 18 urbanised villages of southwest Delhi, it said.

The lieutenant governor also inspected various developmental works undertaken, including road and drain work, renovation of cremation ground at Singhu Village. Besides, plantation was done under "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign and fruit saplings were distributed to the villagers. To empower women and their self-help groups, Drone Didi programme was also inaugurated, the statement said.

"The developmental works undertaken in the villages will have huge and positive transformation in the life of the villagers," said Saxena speaking on the occasion.

He further said that NaMo Drone Didi Scheme is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This scheme will not only empower women but will also become a source of livelihood for their families," he added.

The DGA was launched in December 2023 to improve the living conditions in villages by extending civic amenities. For development of these villages, Gram Sabha Area fund of about Rs 960 crore that was lying unused with the Delhi government was transferred to the DDA for undertaking various developmental works in the villages of Delhi, it said.

Till date, 573 works worth Rs 523 crore have been sanctioned under this abhiyan. These include 89 projects of the DDA, the statement said.

The various works undertaken under this abhiyan are related to road infrastructure development, development of community spaces such as parks, playgrounds, public toilets, community halls, hostels, land protection from encroachment, construction of cremation grounds/cemeteries/kabristaan, sports facilities, public libraries, gaushalas, installation of street lights and CCTVs, afforestation alongside roads/nallas and any other works, it added. PTI NIT AS AS