LG Saxena nod for setting up 10 more family courts in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the creation of 10 more family courts in the national capital, taking the number of such courts to 31, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The approval effects the creation of posts of 10 judges to head these courts and also 71 other posts that include readers, stenographers and others.

"The approval comes following a recommendation of the Full Court way back in 2019 for the creation of at least 10 more family courts in view of the pendency of cases for more than five to 10 years," the official said.

About 46,000 cases are pending in family courts in Delhi, the lowest being 1,321 pending with Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket and the highest being 3,654 pending with Family Court, Rohini.

According to Family Court headquarters in Dwarka, there are about 150-200 cases on average being registered with family courts on a daily basis and approximately 80 per cent of staff in these courts is working on diverted capacity from various other departments.