LG Saxena refers Sukesh Chandrashekhar's complaint to MHA for further action

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has referred alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's complaint regarding threat calls to his lawyer to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further action, officials at his office said on Wednesday.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people, in his complaint to the lieutenant governor on July 8 this year claimed that his lawyer Anant Malik was getting threat calls.

He said in his complaint that the threat calls were received by his lawyer from people "claiming to be speaking on behalf of CM (Arvind) Kejriwal and former Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain." No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

Chandrashekhar claimed in his complaint that the caller allegedly threatened to mix poison with food served to him in Mandoli jail, the officials at the lieutenant governor's office said.

The LG has forwarded the complaint to the MHA for further action on the recommendation of the Home department of the Delhi government.

Jails in Delhi come under the Delhi Home department.