LG Saxena reviews restoration of Delhi's Gole Market

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Tuesday inspected the ongoing conservation and restoration efforts at the iconic Gole Market, which is being turned into a museum -- the first of its kind in the country dedicated to women achievers of different spheres. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman and senior officials joined the LG to assess the progress, which includes the construction of a service block and a subway connecting the Gole Market to nearby roads, an official statement of Raj Niwas said. The redevelopment project, for which LG Saxena laid the foundation on last year October 21, envisions Gole Market as a first-of-its-kind museum dedicated to celebrating India's women achievers across diverse fields—art, literature, culture, science, medicine, social work, and the independence movement, it said. During the inspection, Saxena was briefed on efforts to reinforce the historic structure's foundation by using steel reinforcement, as the site is prone to seismic activity, the statement said. The project aims to preserve the heritage architecture, including the iconic arches and intricate design, with careful attention to maintaining the building's original structure, it added. According to the statement, Saxena expressed satisfaction with the work's progress and emphasised the importance of proceeding with caution to prevent any damage to the historical elements. Gole Market, a heritage structure that had fallen into disrepair after being closed for over a decade, is now undergoing retrofitting and conservation efforts at a projected cost of Rs 21.66 crore, the statement said. The scope of work includes rehabilitating the 1,407 square metre-building, installing a subway, and creating dedicated parking for museum visitors. Once completed, the rejuvenated Gole Market is expected to become a significant attraction in New Delhi, providing both locals and tourists with a central site to learn about and celebrate the achievements of Indian women, it added.