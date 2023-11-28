LG Saxena urges Delhi RERA to revisit order, says it stalled property registration in the city

New Delhi,Nov 28 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has urged the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Delhi to revisit its order which has led to a stalling of property registrations in the city since its circulation, his office said on Tuesday.

Saxena on Tuesday met the chairman and members of Delhi RERA along with the Chief Secretary and divisional commissioner at Raj Niwas to address the issue.

"The LG has impressed upon and requested the RERA to revisit its order in view of the hardship it is causing to common people in Delhi," said a Raj Niwas official.

Saxena brought to their notice the "acute problems and harassment" being faced by the residents of Delhi in a wide ranging discussion regarding the "repercussion of its order," he said.

The Delhi RERA had in its order on September 19 directed the sub registrars to refrain from registering additional dwelling units on a plot, constructed beyond the number of units permitted as per its size.

It also directed that all building plans sanctioned after September 15, 2023, must clearly indicate the total number of dwelling units that can be constructed on a plot with each dwelling marked separately in the plan.

After the circulation of the Delhi RERA order, the sub registrars of revenue department stopped registration of properties, although senior officers claimed no order to this effect was issued by the department.

The RERA also alleged in its order that such civic authorities as MCD, DDA, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board were sanctioning building plans with additional dwelling units without kitchen, or built with pantry or store.

"The builders after sanction of building plans, convert pantries and stores into kitchens and sell units as separate dwelling units, circumventing orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the authority had charged in its order.

The Raj Niwas said that the LG has been receiving representations and complaints from MPs, MLAs, municipal councillors, civil society organisations, as well as general public on the problems they are facing in registration of sale deeds for properties being sold and bought.

The Delhi RERA order had stated that as per the Unified Building Bylaws, 2016, and the Supreme Court order of March 14, 2008, the number of dwelling units was fixed to just three in case of plots measuring up to 50 square metre and four in case of plot sizes above 50-250 square metre.

The number of dwelling units of other plot sizes measuring up to 3,750 square metre and above were also fixed in the order.