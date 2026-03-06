LG Saxena's tenure was defined by 'non-constitutional' interventions: AAP

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) AAP on Friday said that the transfer of outgoing Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to Ladakh marks the end of a tenure defined by "non-constitutional" interventions.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP has removed the LG from Delhi after he spent his entire tenure "creating hurdles" for the Delhi government.

There was no immediate response from Saxena's office on the allegations.

"LG Vinai Saxena, the moment he arrived, began raising the excise issue and got a fake investigation conducted through his favourite officers. But the entire drama collapsed in the court. The Rouse Avenue Court completely exposed the Modi government's CBI and its functioning," said Bharadwaj.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, taking shots at Saxena, said, "Why is the blame for the fake liquor scam being pinned on Vinai Saxena's head? Why is he being punished? He only did what Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had told him to do," Sisodia said in a post on social media platform X in Hindi.

"The LG knew punishment was certain. That is why the self-proclaimed 'Yamuna expert' has left after making the Yamuna even more polluted. God will certainly punish him for his deeds, whether in this life or the next. That will be decided by God," Bharadwaj added.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "Delhi will perhaps remember his entire tenure not for work, but for creating obstacles in every public welfare scheme and weakening the elected government.

"Stopping teacher training in Finland, ordering inquiries into Mohalla Clinics based on false claims, halting the 'Delhi Ki Yogshala' scheme, creating disputes over funds for the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme and stalling the one-time settlement scheme for water bills, all happened during this period."