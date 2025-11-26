LG says his mission in J-K has been to end discrimination, dismantle terror ecosystem

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said from the very first day, his mission in Jammu and Kashmir has been to improve the lives of citizens, eradicate discrimination and injustice, and dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations here, Sinha asserted that the long-standing practice of rewarding separatists and harassing patriots has been completely brought to an end.

At the event, he administered the reading of 'Preamble to the Constitution', and paid tributes to the founding fathers and architects of the Constitution.

“After a long wait of 67 years, provisions of the Constitution were made fully applicable to J&K in 2019 (when the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs), ending the rule of discrimination and injustice," Sinha said.

“Now, J&K is moving ahead guided by ideals of equity, social and economic justice as enshrined in the Constitution by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” the Lt Governor said.

He said from day one, his mission in Jammu and Kashmir was to improve the lives of the citizens, eradicate discrimination and injustice, eliminate the terror ecosystem, and make sure that the benefit of central schemes reaches the lowest strata of society.

“Those who ask what was achieved over the past five years, I want to tell them that the practice of rewarding separatists and torturing patriots has been stopped completely,” he said.

By implementing all provisions of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured honour, pride, and dignity for everyone in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said.

The UT-level event commemorating the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution was organised by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

“For 76 years, the Constitution has been a beacon of equity, liberty, and social justice and a guiding light for the citizens of this great country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He called upon policymakers and officers to uphold the values of the Constitution and commit to protecting and upholding the rights of Citizens.

“Our Constitution is venerable, which has paved the way for India's progress. We have to keep national unity and integrity intact. We must create the feeling of self-confidence and self-respect in society, and every means and resource has to be used to make India powerful and self-reliant,” Sinha said.

Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, and senior civil and police officers attended the function. PTI TAS RHL