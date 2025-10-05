LG seeks public support to maintain stability in Ladakh, says peace foundation of progress

Leh, Oct 5 (PTI) Reiterating government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday urged all sections of society to continue supporting the administration in maintaining stability in the region.

He assured that the remaining restrictions, imposed as a precautionary measure, will be reviewed shortly and lifted in a phased manner as the situation remains peaceful and stable.

"The administration is fully committed to restoring complete normalcy and easing public convenience at the earliest," Gupta said, chairing a high-level security review meeting here.

He emphasised that sustained peace is the foundation for progress and reaffirmed the administration's resolve to ensure Ladakh's steady growth, stability, and prosperity.

Gupta has been holding daily security review meetings since September 24 after Leh town was brought under curfew following widespread violence that left four people dead and scores of others injured.

The curfew was almost lifted in the town four days back but prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons still remained in force. While schools up to class 8 were reopened on October 3, the rest of the educational institutions still remained closed. The mobile internet services also remained suspended in Leh town.

In the meeting, senior officers briefed the LG on the present situation in the Union Territory. It was informed that the situation across Ladakh remains peaceful and normal, with daily life and public activities are continuing smoothly, an official spokesperson said.

The LG appreciated the people of Ladakh for their exemplary cooperation with the administration and security forces and for maintaining peace and harmony during the recent relaxation period.

He commended their sense of discipline and responsibility, which has contributed significantly to restoring and sustaining normalcy in the region.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful situation, Gupta directed the officials to maintain close coordination among various agencies to ensure continued peace and order.

He also stressed the need for constant vigilance, proactive engagement, and community participation to maintain harmony.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance, the LG said that collective efforts of the government and the people will continue to guide Ladakh on the path of lasting peace, progress, and prosperity. PTI TAS KVK KVK