LG Sinha appeals for collective responsibility to protect 'Mother Earth' as JK battles flood fury

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) As Jammu and Kashmir is battling one of its worst natural disasters in recent times, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasised collective responsibility to protect "Mother Earth" and the need to promote environmental awareness at all levels of society.

"Our youth must drive development that meets societal needs without compromising ecosystems and optimise the use of resources through modern innovation. We need to adopt a multi-dimensional approach to make the Earth better for future generations,” the LG said while delivering a keynote address at the foundation day ceremony of the University of Jammu.

"It is our shared responsibility to protect Mother Earth and promote the culture of environmental awareness at all levels of society," he said.

In recent weeks, the Jammu region has been hit by multiple rain-induced flash floods and landslides, which claimed scores of lives and wreaked havoc on crops and infrastructure.

“Today, the whole world is affected by natural disasters. There was massive destruction of infrastructure and loss of lives in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the central government is fully committed to ensuring that normal life resumes once again and the affected people are rehabilitated properly.

"Once road connectivity is completely restored, the university administration must send groups of students to serve in different areas and prepare a team of volunteers who will assist and help the district administration in the relief and rehabilitation of families affected by the recent natural calamities in the UT,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the alumni of the University and called upon them to contribute to the progress of the institution. In his address, he also mentioned the rankings of UT universities in NIRF-2025 and said they should be critically evaluated to set new goals.