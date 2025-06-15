LG Sinha assures appropriate measures to declare Sant Kabir Jayanti as gazetted holiday in J&K

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday assured appropriate measures to declare the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das as a gazetted holiday in the Union Territory.

He also reiterated the Centre's commitment to reservation in promotion for the Scheduled Castes and other reserved categories.

Attending a commemoration event on Sant Kabir Das at Bishnah here, the lieutenant governor paid homage to him and highlighted his profound societal impact.

“Kabir was an enlightened spiritual master, who had stressed on the idea of the co-existence of faiths -- Sarva Dharma Sambhava -- and dedicated his life to spread the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony," he said.

Sinha, in his address, called upon people to follow Sant Kabir's teachings and show equal respect for all sections of the society and all faiths.

He observed that Sant Kabir's profound message and divine verses, reflecting on various social issues and challenges, are as relevant today as ever.

“India has been home for centuries to seekers from different religions and this spirit of brotherhood, social and religious diversities have become our strength," said Sinha.

“We must learn from the wisdom of Sant Kabir to preserve and nurture our ancient values, 'sanskar' of our ancient living civilization and our priceless knowledge system. We must reach out to every citizen in J&K and inculcate and reinforce these values in new generation,” he added.

The lieutenant governor also shared Jammu and Kashmir administration's efforts, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for providing equal opportunities and dignified life to all citizens.

Responding to the demands, Sinha assured appropriate measures to declare Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti as a gazetted holiday.

“It is the Government of India’s commitment to ensure reservation in promotion,” he said, also assuring necessary intervention in meeting the demand for establishing a community hall for Sant Kabir Samaj.

The lieutenant governor also spoke on the significant role of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) in bringing a new agriculture revolution in Jammu and Kashmir and transforming the lives of 13 lakh farming families, with dedicated focus on marginal and small farmers.

Sinha said the past 11 years, under Modi's leadership, have marked a period of unprecedented change and growth for Indian agriculture, driven by a holistic vision to make farming more profitable, sustainable and globally competitive. PTI TAS AS AS