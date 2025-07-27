LG Sinha attends inaugural session of Budha Amarnath yatra in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the inaugural session of the annual Budha Amarnath yatra here and welcomed the intending pilgrims.

The 10-day yatra to a Budha Amarnath temple in the border district of Poonch will be flagged off by the Lt Governor from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Monday morning.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Lt Governor extended his greetings and best wishes to the devotees, Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other stakeholders involved in the preparations and management of the yatra.

He welcomed the devotees from across the country to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

"The sacred pilgrimage to the Budha Amarnath Ji Temple at Poonch has great spiritual significance. Divisional Commissioner, Tourism Department, District and Police Administration, and all the stakeholder departments and organisations have made adequate arrangements for the safe, comfortable and hassle-free pilgrimage," Sinha said.

He said over 3.77 lakh devotees have so far paid their obeisance at the holy cave during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in South Kashmir Himalayas.

"I am proud that we are collectively discharging our responsibility," he said.

He said India gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world as one family. "Our culture has always emphasised global welfare and peace. Now the time has come when the glorious legacy of our rich ancient traditions should be handed over to the new generation in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Sinha also paid homage to the 26 innocent civilians killed by Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists in Pahalgam in April.

"Operation Sindoor still continues. Our police, security forces, and administration are working with determination to foil the efforts of the enemy," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday visited Rajal Dak Banglow in his Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district, where he assessed the facilities being provided to the pilgrims of Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra.

He interacted with the pilgrims and inspected the langar facility, besides other provisions made for them, including medical aid, drinking water and sanitation, an official spokesman said.

The deputy chief minister conducted an extensive tour of the constituency to assess the status of development works, besides taking stock of people's grievances. PTI TAS HIG HIG