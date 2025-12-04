LG Sinha calls for integration of AI, big data to boost diagnostic accuracy

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday emphasised the need to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis into diagnostic processes for accuracy and speed, adding that the healthcare system must focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reducing the time to treatment.

The LG called upon public and private sector stakeholders to collaborate to provide dedicated diagnostic facilities in remote areas and reduce the time between diagnosis and treatment in far-flung regions.

“There is a need to integrate AI and big data analysis into diagnostic processes for accuracy and speed and to strengthen the bridge between science and medicine. The healthcare system must focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reducing the time to treatment,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor on Thursday addressed the inaugural session of ‘APCON 2025’, the 73rd annual conference of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists and the International Academy of Pathologists – Indian Division, at Government Medical College, Jammu.

“Mainstreaming the precision medicine approach through advanced diagnostic tests is crucial. Labs should develop modern infrastructure to transform data into clinical insights for doctors,” the lieutenant governor said.

"Building a modern healthcare system and improving the quality of life for all is our goal. Public and private sectors must collaborate to provide dedicated diagnostic facilities in remote areas and reduce the time between diagnosis and treatment in far-flung regions," the lieutenant governor said.